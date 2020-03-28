Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.97% of Embraer worth $34,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Embraer by 616.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,121 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Embraer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 14,617,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,900,000 after purchasing an additional 774,961 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Embraer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,253,000 after purchasing an additional 658,529 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,321,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Embraer SA has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.

Several analysts have commented on ERJ shares. ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

