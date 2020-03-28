Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.80% of Landstar System worth $36,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.