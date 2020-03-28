Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.57% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $33,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,576,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,413,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other news, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,329.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 103,125 shares of company stock worth $2,402,010. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.