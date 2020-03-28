Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,150,969 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.49% of BRF worth $34,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

