Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 41,604 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.41% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $37,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,879 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after acquiring an additional 377,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after acquiring an additional 960,421 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

