Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.74% of Portland General Electric worth $37,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.25 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Several analysts have commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

