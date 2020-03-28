Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 137.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Pinduoduo worth $38,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,958,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $9,937,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 520.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 643,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $35.32 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

