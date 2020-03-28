Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.32% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $37,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6,053.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of MOO stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $69.40.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.