Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 245,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.40% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $38,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $16.60 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.