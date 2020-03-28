Bank of America Corp DE Sells 118,792 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.57% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $38,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $96,845,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after buying an additional 2,420,306 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,269,000 after buying an additional 861,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 895,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,393,000 after buying an additional 623,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,591,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after buying an additional 558,058 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

