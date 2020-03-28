Bank of America Corp DE Sells 14,259 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Tyler Technologies worth $35,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,787,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,331.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $282.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.62 and a 52-week high of $340.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.44.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

