Bank of America Corp DE Sells 153,747 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 153,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.12% of Archrock worth $33,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Archrock by 12,751.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $587.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Archrock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $100,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,703,513.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,965.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 206,132 shares of company stock valued at $863,960. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

