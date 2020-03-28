Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,996 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.54% of Ingredion worth $33,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

