Bank of America Corp DE Sells 27,418 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Fair Isaac worth $34,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,592 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.17.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.72, for a total value of $4,591,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,066,352.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock valued at $44,101,440. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO opened at $291.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

