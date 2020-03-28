Bank of America Corp DE Sells 68,439 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Hormel Foods worth $38,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,420,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,186,000 after buying an additional 189,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 848,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,267,000 after buying an additional 58,758 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 300,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRL opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

