Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of American Financial Group worth $39,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in American Financial Group by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

NYSE AFG opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.54. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

