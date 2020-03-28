Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.88% of Umpqua worth $34,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Umpqua by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

