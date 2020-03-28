Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $35,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,430,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after buying an additional 276,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,906,000 after buying an additional 633,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,330,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,727,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after buying an additional 79,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

