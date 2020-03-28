Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

