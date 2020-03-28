Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a daily sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Bank of America’s score:

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BAC stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.