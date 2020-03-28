Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 27th total of 144,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.65. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOCH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 516,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 41,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

