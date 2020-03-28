Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 160,194 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 160,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Aecom worth $74,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Aecom by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aecom stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

