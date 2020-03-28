Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 487,340 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.28% of Columbia Banking System worth $67,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.07. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

