Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Acuity Brands worth $70,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.09.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

