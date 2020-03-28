Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 19,465 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of Vail Resorts worth $65,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after acquiring an additional 263,139 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.55.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $155.60 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.85 and its 200-day moving average is $230.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

