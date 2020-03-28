Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 59,321 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Alaska Air Group worth $69,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

ALK stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

