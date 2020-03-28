Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Advance Auto Parts worth $75,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,314,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $27,937,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 393,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,026,000 after purchasing an additional 167,307 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $23,063,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 331,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 128,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

