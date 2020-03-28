Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,439,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.05% of TEGNA worth $74,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,373,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in TEGNA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,970,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,331,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after purchasing an additional 957,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,515,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,125 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGNA. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $13.21 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.