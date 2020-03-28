Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.41% of Tech Data worth $71,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Tech Data by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tech Data by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

TECD opened at $130.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

