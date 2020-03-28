Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $67,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARWR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,658,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR opened at $28.12 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,080,298.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,551 shares of company stock worth $6,215,939. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

