Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $69,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,311,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 327,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 309,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 84,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

