Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Highwoods Properties worth $65,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,880,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

