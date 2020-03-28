Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Autohome worth $69,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,656,000 after buying an additional 122,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Autohome by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 653,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,252,000 after buying an additional 521,035 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Autohome by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Autohome by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,142,000 after buying an additional 103,121 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $69.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Autohome Inc has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. China International Capital downgraded shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CICC Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.