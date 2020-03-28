Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Post worth $71,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Post by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Post by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Post by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Post by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Post by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $76.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.38. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

