Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.66% of CoreSite Realty worth $70,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,914,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

