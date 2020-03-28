Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,894,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,790 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Vistra Energy worth $66,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VST stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

