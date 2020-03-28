Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.40% of Kennametal worth $73,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,153.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

KMT stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.20.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

