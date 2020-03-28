Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.56 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $66,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

