Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.34 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $67,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

