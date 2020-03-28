Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.72 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,843,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Exelixis worth $67,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,912,000 after purchasing an additional 611,170 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,719 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,497,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,952. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

