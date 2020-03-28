Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.27 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 286.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $68,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

NYSE:UBER opened at $27.28 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,601,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,046,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,908,000.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

