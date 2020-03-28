Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.50 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.71% of National Vision worth $69,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.