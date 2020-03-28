Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $70.60 Million Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,263,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of First Horizon National worth $70,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,274,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,513,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Horizon National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after acquiring an additional 390,671 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in First Horizon National by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,551 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Horizon National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,086,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after acquiring an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Horizon National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,217,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,095 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

