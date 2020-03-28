Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $71.40 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.30% of Old National Bancorp worth $71,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.