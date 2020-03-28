Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $71.40 Million Position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,001,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.62% of Caretrust REIT worth $71,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.73. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

