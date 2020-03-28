Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $74.50 Million Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Arista Networks worth $74,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,743,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 609.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $191.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

