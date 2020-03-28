Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Yum China worth $69,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Yum China by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,221,000 after buying an additional 2,686,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,127,000 after buying an additional 1,683,588 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,584,000 after buying an additional 925,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

