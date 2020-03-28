Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of SYNNEX worth $67,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $162,192,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $12,932,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $11,703,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $11,209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 63,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $262,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,128.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

