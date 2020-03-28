Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Flowserve worth $72,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 438.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 34,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from to in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

