Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Haemonetics worth $65,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,853,000 after acquiring an additional 229,602 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 606,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,638,000 after acquiring an additional 114,991 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Haemonetics by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 100,695 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,778,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,403,000 after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $100.95 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,812 shares of company stock worth $180,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

